Toronto soup kitchens and food banks are always a worthy cause, but they're especially busy during the holidays. If you have any spare time, these places always need donations and volunteers to ensure everyone in Toronto has access to basic food items and/or a warm meal.

Here's a selection of soup kitchens and food banks in Toronto.

Good Shepherd Ministries offer food, shelter, clothing and more to anyone in need. Monetary donations make a big difference in keeping the programs running and the lights and heat on for the long Toronto winter.

This food bank usually hosts a winter food drive that accepts nutritious, non-perishable food items that can be dropped off at local fire halls and participating supermarkets in the former borough of North York. It's always in need of volunteers, if that's something you're interested in.

This organization's Christmas Kettles campaign is one of its most visible projects (aiming to raise $21 million), but it uses the proceeds to provide essential services throughout the year in the form of food banks and community meals that feed over a million people annually

The Stop Community Food Centre offers a full spectrum of programs and services designed to increase food access and education, as well as a sense of community and civic engagement, including everything from cooking classes to community advocacy.

The Yonge Street Mission has several different facilities to help those in need, from financially strapped families to newly arrived immigrants, seniors, socially marginalized adults, and homeless youth. No one is ever turned away. Food services is key component of outreach here.

The Fort York Food Bank has lots of volunteer opportunities on offer, from advocacy and counselling to graphic design and advertising. People can also aid with food sorting and community kitchen shifts, all in an effort to give everyone the chance to learn and grow.

This not-for-profit has various initiatives and projects on the go all year round with proceeds directed toward feeding hungry children and families. Excess fresh food is delivered daily to hundreds of social service programs around the city.

The Daily Bread Food Bank is where many urgently needed food items can be found: baby food and formula, canned fish and meat, peanut butter, as well as canned fruits and vegetables. It will even help to arrange a pick-up if you have a contribution for their donation drives.