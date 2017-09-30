A guide to Nuit Blanche 2017 in Toronto

Nuit Blanche 2017 takes over Toronto once again with scores of installations spread across the city between dusk and dawn. This year has a strong protest theme, so you can expect the streets to be as lively and animated as they've ever been for the event.

So far the weather is predicted to be clear and just a bit chilly through the overnight period (11C is forecast). Fingers crossed it stays that way, so we can roam the city in search of challenging art installations and impromptu celebrations of Toronto's creative spirit.

How it works

The big beast of an art night starts at 6:58 p.m. on September 30 (tonight!) and goes until sunrise. Note well, however, that many major displays start to fizzle out after 4:30 a.m.

Human traffic is generally at its peak between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. so heading out before or after this period typically means fewer lines. Beware of the witching hour around 3 a.m. when the city can feel a bit like a drunken orgy.

What to see

This year there are over 85 projects that have been created by 350 local and international artists. We rifled through the calendar and found the top exhibits to check out to help you manage your night and morning art tour.

If you're a fan of Stranger Things don't miss The Red Forest. There are also several so-called renegade events involving raves and mermaids worth hitting up over the course of the night.

For a wider picture of tonight's offerings, check out the official Nuit Blanche map, and if you're still lost, there are two information centres open for the duration of the proceedings to help point you in the right direction.

What to eat and drink

There are dozens of late night eats to satisfy your cravings at Nuit Blanche this year. If you need a sit-down moment of rest and pigging out, there's also the finest 24 hour restaurants to make sure you stay nourished and rested throughout your journey.

There are also a handful of bars staying open until 4 a.m. to make sure you don't go thirsty.

Getting around

New this year, the festival is shutting down Queen Street West, Bay Street, and Queen's Park Crescent to make sure people can walk from zone to zone without worrying about pesky cars.

The TTC isn't free on the big night, but its hours are extended with Line 1 and 2 trains running every 10-15 minutes from 1:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday. Also, day/group passes will be accepted until 9 a.m. Sunday instead of the usual 5:30 a.m.

They'll also be increasing their surface routes on Saturday night around major Nuit Blanche sites, so getting around will be busy, but made as easy as possible.

GO Trains are also offering several special homebound trains on October 1 to make sure everyone has a chance to get home safely. Check out their official site for schedules.

Photo contest

Nuit Blanche is a huge photo opp, so why not tag your photos on Instagram for a chance to win prizes? The contest starts when Nuit Blanche does at 6:58 p.m. on Saturday September 30 and the deadline to submit is the end of day October 1.

All you have to do is tag your best shots with the #blogTOnbTO hashtag. Not on Instagram? You can also e-mail the photos to us at challenge [at] blogto [dotcom].

We'll then narrow the entries to ten finalists and put the winners to a vote from October 2 to October 8 after which the winners will be announced.

Prizes for the top three photos include: