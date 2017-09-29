Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Nuit Blanche Toronto

54 late night eats to satisfy your cravings at Nuit Blanche 2017

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Late night eats at Nuit Blanche will get you through the wee hours of the annual all night art crawl. If you plan to cover a lot of ground and check out all the must-see exhibits, you're going to need some fuel along the way. From food trucks to late night Chinese food purveyors, you've got plenty of options.

Here's your guide to late night eats available during Nuit Blanche this year. 

Food trucks

The following Toronto food trucks are officially working with Nuit Blanche and will be serving throughout the all-night event.

Nathan Phillips Square
Queens Park

Rol San Toronto

You can never go wrong with late night dim sum at Chinatown's Rol San. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Restaurants

You'll also find restaurants around the city open late on Nuit Blanche, from your standard 2 a.m. kitchens to ones that go deep into the next morning.

Open until 2 a.m.
Open until 3 a.m.
Open until 4 a.m.
Open until 5 a.m.
Open until 6 a.m.
Open 24 hours

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

54 late night eats to satisfy your cravings at Nuit Blanche 2017

Toronto food events: Oktoberfest, Butter Tart Class, Free Burgers

Toronto's newest pub is all about raising funds for charity

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bacchanal, Dagu Rice Noodle, Poor Romeo, Butter Baker

The Cheesecake Factory is about to open in Toronto

Toronto bars will be open until 4am this weekend

The Impossible Burger is coming to Toronto

Toronto restaurants are fundraising for Mexico City