toronto waterfront sculpture

Someone just built a giant sculpture on Toronto's waterfront

The artists behind the crazy popular driftwood Toronto sign have given people even more reason to head over to Humber Bay. They've just completed another giant sculpture on the waterfront, and this one is even more intricate than their last effort.

This time, the driftwood art piece is a reclining figure, gazing over the water. The piece sits in a relaxed pose on a rocky outcropping near to where the Toronto letters stand.

The sculpture is made entirely of driftwood and held together by screws. It took the artists, Julie Ryan and Thelia Sanders-Shelton, around two weeks to complete. 

It's a bit difficult to get a sense for the scale of the piece from a distance (or in photos), but when you see people standing beside it, it's easier to tell that the sculpture is actually huge. 

While the artists thought their Toronto sign would last only one week, it remains standing and the subject of hundreds of Instagram selfies and skyline shots. Hopefully the new sculpture will also withstand the elements (and all that selfie action) as we head into fall.

Lead photo by

@emilie_cgm

