Arts
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall art shows toronto

The top 10 art shows in Toronto for fall 2017

Art shows in Toronto this fall will have you looking at the world in different ways thanks to massive shows like Nuit Blanche and the Guillermo del Toro exhibit at the AGO. As always, there's also a host of smaller shows worth seeing at the cities up and coming galleries.

  • Art events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Migrating the Margins
      September 15
      Migrating the Margins
      This is an exhibition dedicated to the future of Toronto that also reflects the vast changes in the city's culture as a result of decades of immigration and life in the suburbs. It will feature contemporary works and installations.
      Art Gallery of York University
    • Staring Back at the Sun
      September 14 - November 26
      Staring Back at the Sun
      This is a unique video art show from Israel looping films and clips from 1970-2012. The exhibit showcases the work of 38 artists, including early performances, films, and videos never before presented outside of Israel.
      Koffler Centre of the Arts
    • Nuit Blanche Toronto
      September 30 - October 1
      Nuit Blanche Toronto
      The 12th edition of Toronto's free, city-wide sunset-to-sunrise celebration of contemporary art returns with installations and works transforming spaces all around us for one night only. 
      Multiple Venues
    • Arts of the East
      September 23 - January 21
      Arts of the East
      From lavish textiles and intricately patterned carpets to colourful paintings, this world premiere show introduces Torontonians to a selection of the world’s most important private collections of Islamic art. The gallery is only closed Mondays.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Creative Time Summit
      September 28-30
      Creative Time Summit
      Co-produced with The Power Plant and in collaboration with the AGO, this is an art event and a summit that weaves together ongoing movements led by indigenous peoples and the multiple relations between home, land, culture, and community.
      Multiple Venues
    • At Home with Monsters
      September 30 - January 7
      At Home with Monsters
      Don’t miss this rare glimpse into the fantastic and frightful world of renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. It's an immersive exhibit featuring about 4,150 objects collected by del Toro, including props, sculptures, paintings, prints, and costumes.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • Art Toronto 2017
      October 27-30
      Art Toronto 2017
      Art Toronto is Canada's only international fair for modern and contemporary art. It's kind of like if Toronto had an Art Basel.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Carol Wainio new works
      October 13 - November 11
      Carol Wainio new works
      Ottawa artist Carol Wainio's latest show of new works at this West Queen West gallery shows off her colourful, dystopian paintings that will transport you to another world.
      Paul Petro Contemporary Gallery
    • Triangle Trade
      September 15 - November 11
      Triangle Trade
      This is an exhibit featuring a new piece from Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith, and Camille Turner. It's a short film featuring puppets exploring worlds that both isolate and offer possibilities. There's also an immersive video component.
      Gallery TPW
    • On Trial The Long Doorway
      September 15 - November 4
      On Trial The Long Doorway
      Through film, sculpture, performance, installation, drawing, and photography, this show investigates traumatic episodes and invisible histories by digging into histories of slavery, migration, and civil rights’ movements in North America.
      Mercer Union
    Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House by Josh White
Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House by Josh White

