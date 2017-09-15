The top 10 art shows in Toronto for fall 2017

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Art shows in Toronto this fall will have you looking at the world in different ways thanks to massive shows like Nuit Blanche and the Guillermo del Toro exhibit at the AGO. As always, there's also a host of smaller shows worth seeing at the cities up and coming galleries.
This is an exhibition dedicated to the future of Toronto that also reflects the vast changes in the city's culture as a result of decades of immigration and life in the suburbs. It will feature contemporary works and installations.
This is a unique video art show from Israel looping films and clips from 1970-2012. The exhibit showcases the work of 38 artists, including early performances, films, and videos never before presented outside of Israel.
From lavish textiles and intricately patterned carpets to colourful paintings, this world premiere show introduces Torontonians to a selection of the world’s most important private collections of Islamic art. The gallery is only closed Mondays.
Co-produced with The Power Plant and in collaboration with the AGO, this is an art event and a summit that weaves together ongoing movements led by indigenous peoples and the multiple relations between home, land, culture, and community.
Don’t miss this rare glimpse into the fantastic and frightful world of renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. It's an immersive exhibit featuring about 4,150 objects collected by del Toro, including props, sculptures, paintings, prints, and costumes.
This is an exhibit featuring a new piece from Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith, and Camille Turner. It's a short film featuring puppets exploring worlds that both isolate and offer possibilities. There's also an immersive video component.
Through film, sculpture, performance, installation, drawing, and photography, this show investigates traumatic episodes and invisible histories by digging into histories of slavery, migration, and civil rights’ movements in North America.
