Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto

Excitement over the latest high-flying Cirque du Soleil show has been building since its Toronto debut was announced several months ago. Now the big top is officially back and circus fans will finally get to see Volta starting September 7th.

Based around a character who loses touch with reality and floats away from earth, Volta will feature mind-blowing stunts and lots of action sports (spoiler alert: there are a lot of BMX bikes involved), but also a state-of-the-art multimedia component.

With an original score from M83, this is Cirque's 41st production, which runs in Toronto until November 12. Tickets are available now.