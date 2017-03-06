Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
volta toronto

Cirque du Soleil announces world premiere of Volta in Toronto

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cirque du Soleil's 41st original production will debut this fall and it's getting its world premiere in Toronto.

Titled Volta, the new show revolves around a character named Waz, a popular game show host who's lost touch with reality because of fame.

It's an existential journey about being yourself featuring a series of thrilling situations (and jaw dropping acrobatics, obviously) that help Waz come back down to earth.

Torontonians will be the first to see the show and also hear the original score, M83 is composing. The band will act as musical composers and directors for the new production, which seems like a good futuristic pop fit. 

Cirque will once again we setting up their stage under the big tents in the Port Lands. Their previous show, Luzia, was a must-see.

Volta will premiere on September 17, 2017.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe of Luzia

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Cirque du Soleil announces world premiere of Volta in Toronto

Toronto is getting a lumberjack festival by the water this summer

Toronto aims to become more paddle-friendly city

Lululemon offspring opens secret spinning studio in Toronto

The top 10 parties in Toronto this March

The top 5 ping pong bars in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto during reading week

Toronto Raptors fans go wild after big trade