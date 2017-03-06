Cirque du Soleil announces world premiere of Volta in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil's 41st original production will debut this fall and it's getting its world premiere in Toronto.

Titled Volta, the new show revolves around a character named Waz, a popular game show host who's lost touch with reality because of fame.

It's an existential journey about being yourself featuring a series of thrilling situations (and jaw dropping acrobatics, obviously) that help Waz come back down to earth.

Torontonians will be the first to see the show and also hear the original score, M83 is composing. The band will act as musical composers and directors for the new production, which seems like a good futuristic pop fit.

Cirque will once again we setting up their stage under the big tents in the Port Lands. Their previous show, Luzia, was a must-see.

Volta will premiere on September 17, 2017.