The top 10 art shows in Toronto for summer 2017

Art events in Toronto this summer will allow you to explore galleries all across the city. Many choose this time of year to present exciting group shows, and while there loads of outdoor art fairs happening as well, these exhibitions will bring you inside to see the world in a whole different way. 

  • Art events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The Evidence Room
      June 25 - January 28
      The Evidence Room
      The Evidence Room is a powerful and chilling installation which reconstructs key objects used in the forensic analysis of the architecture of Auschwitz.
      Royal Ontario Museum
    • The Milliner's Daughter
      June 27 - September 4
      The Milliner's Daughter
      Ydessa Hendeles explores perceptions of difference and diversity in her work, assembling objects and artefacts into contemporary fables about the way representation, distortion, appropriation and assimilation can filter identities.
      The Power Plant
    • The Morning Shines With The Lights Of Love
      June 28 - July 29
      The Morning Shines With The Lights Of Love
      This summer group show features works by Sarah Cale, Connor Crawford, Jérôme Havre, Niall McClelland, Darby Milbrath, Raymond Pettibon, Alan Reid and Tony Romano.
      Clint Roenisch Gallery
    • So Lightly Here
      June 28 - July 15
      So Lightly Here
      This group painting show includes work from Stephen Andrews, Estate of Will Munro, Ross Bleckner, Jane Buyers and Robert Flack. 
      Pau Petro Contemporary Gallery
    • Every. Now. Then Reframing Nationhood
      June 29 - December 10
      Every. Now. Then Reframing Nationhood
      This show explores three urgent questions: where has Canada come from, what it is now, and where is it going?
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • The Weather in the Room
      June 28 - July 29
      The Weather in the Room
      An exhibition of new work by Toronto-based artist Katie Lyle uses a rehearsal-like process where her subjects are reworked and repeated, scrutinized by erasing, overdrawing, overlaying and cutting away. 
      Daniel Faria Gallery
    • Again and Again
      July 1
      Again and Again
      MKG127's tenth anniversary exhibition is a two part-er exhibition. It's a group show starring all 24 of the gallery's artists.
      Mkg127
    • Rebecca Chaperon Garden
      July 20
      Rebecca Chaperon Garden
      Vancouver-based artist Rebecca Chaperon's first solo show in Toronto is a series of unusual, imagined landscapes representing the inner places we access for creativity and imagination.
      Gallery 555
    • Red
      July 20-27
      Red
      This vibrant exhibition features David Cash’s red colour blocking photo-series with 12 models, five Toronto designers and a team of local creatives.
      RED Gallery
    • Lustful Showcase
      July 26 - August 1
      Lustful Showcase
      Artist Toombs takes three shots of each subject while they listen to their favourite songs. It's a photo project that boosts self confidence.
      Black Cat - Artspace
    Henry Chan, featuring Ydessa Hendeles' The Milliner's Daughter.
Henry Chan, featuring Ydessa Hendeles' The Milliner's Daughter.

