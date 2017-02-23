Arts
honest eds toronto

What Honest Ed's looks like as a giant art maze

Honest Ed's might've been a discount department store, but the multi-storey labyrinth, filled with hand-painted signs, puns galore and great deals, captured the city's imagination thanks to its fun house-like presence at Bathurst and Bloor.

Of course, Honest Ed's was also a refuge for those seeking an affordable place to shop. That's why the group organizing Honest Ed's four-day farewell party calls itself Toronto For Everyone.

Toronto For Everyone transformed the now-shuttered storefront into an immersive art maze and will host an Honest Farewell Party from February 23 until February 26, so go get lost in Honest Ed's one last time - I certainly did.

Here's what Honest Ed's looks like right now. 
Jesse Milns

