Canadians now have to pay a fee to travel to the U.K. and here are the rules

Whether you're planning to see the Stonehenge or simply passing through, Canadians now have to pay a fee to travel to the U.K.

Canadians must get an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for any travel to the country after January 8.

An ETA provides permission to travel to the U.K. and applies to travellers who don't need a visa to enter the U.K. It allows you to stay in the country for up to six months.

Last year, the U.K. Home Office began rolling out the ETA scheme to digitize its borders by 2025.

According to the U.K. Home Office, the ETA was introduced to improve U.K. border security. Applicants must provide their biographic, biometric, and contact details and answer some "suitability questions."

"This will increase our knowledge about those seeking to come to the U.K. and prevent the arrival of those who present a threat," states a fact sheet.

Global Affairs added that travellers must apply for an ETA before travelling or transiting through the U.K. and must use the passport they used in their application to travel.

You do not need an ETA if you have a visa or already have permission to live, work, or study in the U.K.

How do you apply for a U.K. ETA?

You can apply through the U.K. ETA app or online.

Since you cannot save your progress, you must complete your application in one go. The service will time out if you're inactive for 20 minutes.

To start, upload a photo of the passport you will use to travel to the U.K. You'll then be asked to scan your face with your device; however, children nine and younger won't be required to do so.

After uploading a photo of yourself, you'll be asked to answer some questions. You won't be required to enter your travel details.

Your ETA will be approved within three working days, on average. You'll receive an email confirming your ETA, which is linked to the passport you applied for. An ETA is valid for two years.

If you're travelling as a group, each person must apply separately.

How much does it cost?

It will cost you £10 or C$17.62 to apply for an ETA for each person travelling. The fee is non-refundable.

You can pay the fee using a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

Canada has had a similar ETA system for years, costing $7.

The United States also has a similar setup called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) that costs US$21 or C$30.23.