Canadians urged to renew passports before holiday travel rush

As Canadians prepare for holiday travel, the government is urging people to check their passports.

Are you planning a winter getaway somewhere warm? You might want to check your passport to avoid last-minute stress or disappointment.

"Whether it is for the holidays or spring break, Service Canada encourages travellers to check their passport validity based on the destination's entry and exit requirements, which may include a minimum validity period. The passport must meet those requirements," reads a statement by Service Canada.

If you're applying for a passport for an adult or a child for the first time, send in your application at least six months before your travel date. However, if you already have a passport, it's best to apply six months before the expiry date, according to Service Canada.

Getting a head start allows you to make sure you have all the required documents. And even if your passport is still valid, the expiration date may not meet certain countries' entry and exit requirements.

To renew your passport, complete the required forms before scheduling an appointment at a Service Canada near you. You can also renew your passport without an appointment.

Currently, applications submitted in person at a passport office or select Service Canada Centres take 10 business days to process. Submitting your passport at a regular Service Canada or by mail can take up to 20 business days (not including mailing time). You can check processing times here.

However, if you're travelling in less than two weeks, you must visit a passport office that offers urgent or express services. You'll be asked for proof of travel, and additional fees may apply.

It costs $120 to ensure your passport is valid for five years and $160 for a 10-year passport.

"Travelling can often be a stressful experience, but getting your passport doesn't have to be," stated Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services. "By planning ahead and identifying the best service options for you, you can get ahead of the busier service times at Service Canada Centres and passport offices."