New update means Air Canada flyers have to get to the airport earlier

Travellers who usually arrive at the airport at the last minute will now need to be a bit more punctual when flying with Air Canada.

On September 4, the airline standardized its check-in time for domestic and international flights "to streamline the travel experience."

Passengers must now check in 60 minutes before their flight's departure instead of 45 minutes, which was the previous cut-off time.

"This change ensures a smoother, more efficient boarding and baggage loading process and gives everyone peace of mind in preparation for takeoff," Air Canada explained.

Only travellers flying from the Toronto Island (YTZ) airport will have a little more leeway, with a 20-minute check-in cut-off time.

Tips from Air Canada so you don't miss your flight

If you're worried about missing your flight, the carrier has a few tips to make your journey as smooth as possible.

The first is to check in online ahead of time. You can check in on the website or app up to 24 hours before your flight.

For those flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport or another international destination before 9 a.m., Air Canada suggests arriving at the airport no later than three hours before your flight's departure.

"This is to guarantee you have sufficient time to navigate through security and customs procedures," the site reads.

Flyers can drop off their bags as early as four hours before their flight to help reduce congestion at security and customs, added the airline. However, it warns travellers that it won't accept additional luggage for a flight once the bag drop-off deadline has passed.

If you travel with heavy or larger bags, they may take longer to check in. You can use Air Canada's checked baggage calculator to determine your free baggage allowance and any additional fees.

An outline of the check-in, baggage drop-off, and boarding gate deadlines before your flight's departure time can be found here.