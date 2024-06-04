Canadians call out WestJet for dystopian-sounding 'UltraBasic' fare

Low-cost carrier WestJet has just introduced a new kind of fare called "UltraBasic," and Canadians are not too happy about it.

According to an email sent to WestJet flyers, UltraBasic replaced the airline's Basic fare option on Tuesday, June 4, and is now the cheapest option.

"Westjet is committed to providing our guests with fare options that provide affordability, choice, and flexibility," airline officials said. "We want to empower our guests to choose the products and services they value most so they can match their travel experience to both their preferences and budget."

So westjet just fucking us then with this ultrabasic? — Haze (@Hazewala101) June 4, 2024

The new fare is expected to result in price reductions across domestic and transborder routes but comes with severe restrictions that are not going well with Canadians.

@WestJet I guess you found a way to charge more for less. UltraBasic is a ripoff and you should be ashamed of yourself. Your prices are already too high and now people get less for more $$$. I hope you lose a lot of business and people go to better airlines like @porterairlines — David Armstrong (@TheRealDaveyBoy) June 4, 2024

As a passenger choosing the UltraBasic fare, you cannot bring carry-ons unless you buy the "Extended Comfort" option for all your flights in a single direction (including connections) or are boarding transpacific and transatlantic flights.

You may bring a personal item small enough to fit under the seat in front of you. You can also check in a bag in advance, but it comes with an added fee.

Don't just show up at the gate with a carry-on, WestJet warns, as it won't be permitted. Instead, it will "be checked with both a checked bag and a service fee applied."

Want to pick a window or aisle seat? Forget about it. You won't even get to choose which part of the plane you're in.

"You will be automatically assigned seats at the back of the aircraft, including middle seats, which may not be together if you are travelling with others," the airline said. "You have the option to choose your seats for an additional fee."

But hey, it gets worse. Flyers with UltraBasic fares will have to wait longer than others to enjoy their back-of-the-plane seat, as they'll be the last to board.

The new fare is not eligible for changes, cancellations, refunds, or WestJet rewards.

"Opting for this fare means you'll miss out on earning WestJet dollars and tier qualifying spend," the carrier stated.

WestJet believes this fare will help it provide more competitive air travel options while "focusing on operational excellence" by expediting the boarding process, optimizing cabin space, and having a better organized, timely flight schedule.

Edmonton-based marketer Doug McLean believes UltraBasic is actually a "significant fare increase without saying it."

So essentially it's a significant fare increase without saying it - you would have to check a bag or move to a higher fare class (often about double the cost) unless you plan to travel with nothing. Airlines aren't cheap, I get it, but it's clearly become less affordable to fly. — Doug McLean (@dougmclean15) June 4, 2024

"In reading WestJet's email today about the 'UltraBasic' fare and how they've aimed to position it as more choice for consumers," he said, adding that the fares essentially remain the same, but now, you don't get a carry-on and are seated in the back, making UltraBasic "a relatively ineffective option for domestic travel."

And the spin from @westjet to make it feel like it's about "affordability, choice, and flexibility" makes this marketer chuckle. Are there a lot of people who would use these UltraBasic fares as is without add on services? Not likely. So let's call it what it is, a fare increase. — Doug McLean (@dougmclean15) June 4, 2024

"Are there a lot of people who would use these UltraBasic fares as is without add-on services? Not likely. So let's call it what it is, a fare increase," he noted.

What do you think about the UltraBasic fare? Let us know in the comments.