Toronto just got a cheap bus route to a small Ontario city known for its many waterfalls

It's easier than ever to stretch your legs for a road trip around Ontario without the need for a car, thanks to a growing resurgence of new intercity bus services in recent years.

The latest new route offering an escape in the province launched on Thursday, May 30, connecting Toronto with Owen Sound on the scenic shores of Georgian Bay.

Operating five days a week, the service from discount bus operator FlixBus leaves Union Station in downtown Toronto and Pearson International Airport in the west each morning from Thursdays through Mondays, arriving in Owen Sound at 1 p.m.

Return buses depart the Owen Sound Transit Terminal at 3:15 p.m. returning to both the Airport and Toronto Union Station early evening.

Along the way, northbound and southbound buses make stops at Meaford, Collingwood, and Barrie.

A one-way ticket will run you $33.99

"Owen Sound is a beautiful destination known for its waterfalls, and our goal is to ensure people from Toronto and beyond can appreciate what Owen Sound offers," said Richard Szeri, Senior Manager of Network Planning for FlixBus.

While the new service was launched by FlixBus, the route will be operated by the company's partner, Gallexy Tours.