10 small towns to visit near Toronto this summer

Small towns near Toronto to visit this summer are the ideal destinations for a road trip pit stop or a weekend reprieve from the city smog.

Whether you want to spend one hour behind the wheel or three, Ontario is home to breathtaking nature and charming small towns that'll capture your heart on your next summer road trip.

Here are some small towns near Toronto you can visit this summer.

Located in the heart of Niagara's wine country, this small town is a treasure trove of shops, galleries and, of course, a host of charming independent wineries where you can dine al fresco among the vines this summer.

The famous Elora Mill and Gorge are just two dazzling examples of the attractions and features that make this town located just an hour and a half outside of Toronto — you'll also find a mix of breathtaking natural features and historic architecture.

This charming town located only an hour outside of the city serves as the backdrop for a host of movies and T.V. shows, and it's not difficult to see why — its downtown is lined with Victorian and Edwardian historic buildings, plus it's home to two stunning beaches.

This small, lakefront town with a population of just over 600 is charming beyond belief, known for its cotton candy sunsets, quaint streets lined with independent businesses, you can also spend the day hiking up Foley Mountain for an unbelievable panoramic view of the surrounding area.

It's no secret that Prince Edward County is one of the top destinations in the province for a summer getaway, and Bloomfield is about to become one of the best towns in the county for it.

This summer, the town, near Picton, will be home to the province's first lakefront Nordic spa at Wander the Resort, only further upping the already adorable town's curb appeal.

This tiny town located just off the St. Lawrence River packs a serious punch — home to delightful restaurants and breweries, shopping and utterly Insta-worthy historic buildings, the town also hosts a number of fairs and festivals throughout the summer.

This cottage country classic is a must-visit on any Ontario summer road trip. With a bustling downtown, nearby Arrowhead Provincial Park and assortment of art installations and galleries, it's one of the best places to stretch your legs after a two-and-a-half hour drive.

Any self-respecting fan of Schitt's Creek will recognize plenty of sights around this town, near Uxbridge, which served as a backdrop for a number of the show's outdoor shots. You can even find self-guided filming location tours online for free to explore.

Located in the heart of Bruce County, this small town is surrounded by breathtaking conservation areas and the Saugeen River, which runs through it.

Any town that inspires a song has to be good, right? You'll definitely see the constellations reveal themselves, just like the Tragically Hip promised, in this small town in the Kawartha Lakes, but you'll also be able to grab a scoop from beloved Kawartha Dairy right from the source.