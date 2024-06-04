New Hollywood-themed hotel now open in downtown Toronto

If you're an old Hollywood fan, you'll be pleased to hear that a brand new theatre-themed hotel just opened in downtown Toronto.

On Tuesday, Hilton, Easton's Group of Hotels, and The Gupta Group announced the opening of Revery Toronto Downtown (Curio Collection by Hilton), which boasts 224 rooms, a lobby bar, and a French-inspired restaurant.

The hotel's Muse Lobby Bar can be accessed via its entrance on Peter Street, and will be offering bespoke cocktails, coffee, and small bites, with bold-ruby textured surroundings and details.

Behind the entrance's velvet curtains, you'll find the "Box Office" under the marquis lights and monochromatic checkerboard concrete tiles, with big screen backdrops playing classic black-and-white movies and historic images of Toronto's landmarks.

Hollywood motifs extend to the hotel's suites, which feature curved full-length mirrors, and lighting applications that give the space a "dressing room" look.

The hotel's cinematic theme also applies to its restaurant, Deauville Club, which will offer dishes like lobster linguine, steak tartare, charcuterie, and oysters.

Adjacent to the Deauville Club, you'll find the Gupta Room, which will serve as a private space for the hotel's guests to meet and attend events.

Revery officially opened its doors to guests on June 4 at 92 Peter St.