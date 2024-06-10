Canadians can now live and work remotely in Japan with a new digital nomad visa
Eligible Canadians who love Japanese culture or want a break from Canada can now apply for Japan's newly launched digital nomad visa.
After Indonesia, Portugal, Spain, and Italy, Japan has become the latest country to introduce this visa format, allowing foreigners to live and work remotely for half a year with their spouses and kids.
Earlier this year, the country's Immigration Services Agency (ISA) announced that the program was expected to start by the end of March. It finally launched in April.
"The Digital Nomad Visa will allow holders to work remotely in Japan for up to six months (once this period is exceeded, the applicant must wait for six months to reapply for the same visa status)," reads a release from Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). "The new visa presents a great opportunity for those in the relevant sectors to immerse themselves deeper in Japan."
Citizens of 49 eligible countries and territories can apply, and their spouses and children are also eligible to stay in the country. Applications must be submitted for the latter.
However, some requirements might make this difficult.
For starters, you must have an annual income of ¥10 million. This is just under C$80,000, per the latest currency exchange rates.
According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you will need the following documents to apply for the digital nomad visa:
For more details, read the information Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided here.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
