Toronto is getting a new direct flight to a picturesque European city

Toronto travelers will soon be able to fly direct to one of Europe's most picturesque cities, starting this spring.

As of May 10, you'll be able to fly non-stop from Toronto to Zurich, Switzerland all summer via Swiss Air's new direct flights.

Back in September, the airline announced that it would begin flying out of Pearson Airport, offering a new direct route between Zurich and the Six — and the inaugural flight of the route is almost upon us.

The flights will depart from Pearson at 4:35 p.m. daily — except Mondays and Wednesdays — and land in Zurich at 6:30 a.m. local time. Headed back, the westbound flight leaves Zurich at 9:55 a.m. and lands in Toronto at 2 p.m.

The beautiful city of Zurich is home to charming waterfront promenades running along the banks of the Limmat River, the breathtaking Lake Zurich and historic Medieval Old Town, to name only a small handful of the things you can do there.

One-way and roundtrip tickets on the new route are available for booking now, and will run throughout the summer.