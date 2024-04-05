Toronto Pearson Airport warns of flight delays after earthquake rattles New York

If you're planning on heading to the Big Apple or New Jersey today, you might want to double-check your departure time, as some flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport are being delayed following an earthquake that rattled New York City and surrounding regions on Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly five miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible. For real-time air traffic updates please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 5, 2024

The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 45 miles away from New York City and was one of the strongest recorded in state history.

As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travellers that the temblor may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

The Federal Aviation Authority has issued several ground stops at airports including JFK and EWR after an earthquake appears to have hit the New York area. There will likely be impacts to flights to and from these destinations. We will update with more information as it becomes… — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 5, 2024

Pearson Airport has been regularly resharing the FAA's updates, and released a statement shortly after 11 a.m. warning that the authority had issued several ground stops at travel hubs in the affected area, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

"There will likely be impacts to flights to and from these destinations," the airport announced on X.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Pearson provided another update, notifying travellers that there were still 10 flights scheduled to depart from the airport to EWR and five to JFK, with no cancellations so far.

There are still 10 flights scheduled to depart today from Toronto Pearson to EWR and 5 to JFK. None of these flights have been cancelled by airlines at this point. https://t.co/8RhNaXUUF5 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 5, 2024

At the time of this article's publication, there are still a handful of flights to New York City and New Jersey on Pearson's departure board that have been slightly delayed.

According to recent updates, JFK and LaGuardia airports remain open and operational.