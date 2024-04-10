A new discount bus route from Toronto will help you explore Ontario

Discount bus company FlixBus has expanded with a new route from Toronto to help residents better explore Ontario without breaking the bank.

Leading up to the province's prime hiking, camping and outdoor exploration months, the brand has just launched service between downtown T.O. and Sudbury, connecting the province's biggest city with its northeast (and everywhere in between).

Buses run twice per day, every day except for Tuesdays, starting at Union Station with stops at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Parry Sound, Port Severn, Waubaushene and two points in Sudbury.

The departure times from Toronto are at 8:30 a.m. (from Union) and 9:05 a.m. (from Pearson), and from Sudbury, at 2.30 p.m. (from the Ontario Northland Terminal) and 2:50 p.m. (from the Four Corners). Tickets for the four-to-five-hour trip run from $49 to $59 one-way.

For those coming to the big city from up north, FlixBus offers a ton of connections to places like Niagara Falls, the U.S., Alberta, B.C., Quebec and all across Ontario, with service to and from cities like London, Kitchener, Hamilton, Peterborough, Oshawa, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, St. Catharines and Mississauga.

Though it only recently arrived in Canada in 2022, the low-cost travel line was founded in Germany in 2011 and has long been huge in and around Europe.

It now boasts more than 400,000 routes across 43 countries including Canada, the U.S., India, all over the EU, and more. Last year, it integrated its Flix North America arm with Greyhound, which it acquired in 2018.