Canadians aren't impressed with WestJet's new paid seat option

Canadians aren't pleased with a new seat option recently introduced by WestJet.

On Thursday, the major Canadian airline announced a new economy seat option called "Extended Comfort."

Starting April 10, passengers who book any economy seat (Basic, Econo, or EconoFlex) onboard the carrier's 737 or 787 aircraft can also select the new option for Extended Comfort.

"Conveniently located at the front of the economy cabin, guests will benefit from an enhanced experience that is aligned with WestJet's values of affordability and accessibility," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group's executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Booking an Extended Comfort seat comes with the following perks:

Seats with extra legroom (three to six inches)

Priority boarding (Zone 2)

Early access to overhead bin space

Quicker exit upon arrival

A distinct section at the front of the Economy cabin

A complimentary alcoholic beverage during inflight service (based on flight duration, aircraft type and destination)

But just like any upgrade, this new seat option will cost you.

According to a WestJet spokesperson, Extended Comfort prices will start at $30 but can vary based on origin and destination, fare bundle purchased, date of travel and seat location.

Canadians reacted to the new seat option on social media, many accusing the carrier of "continuing to gouge customers for even more money" on Instagram.

In a few years @WestJet will have "Premium Comfort" where you can pay to use the bathroom before everyone else 😡 https://t.co/zCJIEI46mg — NEEZY (@BeLikeNee) April 5, 2024

Some thought the idea was absurd enough to be a late April Fools' Day joke.

"It's just another money grab for things that never were a problem before," reads another comment on an Instagram post about the seats. "Why would I pay for a storage problem that's not my problem? They get enough of my money."

"Good. Soon we'll be paying for air that we breathe," added another commenter on Instagram.

Can’t believe @WestJet, you all are charging for overhead bin space now? Are you serious? — FAUX KNEWS (@dramaXLIV) April 5, 2024

Other travellers pointed out that the airline might be doing this because "[fewer] people are checking luggage due to high costs."

"Why? Because people refuse to check their bags anymore due to neglect and loss of luggage? So charging them more for the service that should be provided is the way to go?" reads another comment on Instagram.

WestJet has yet to reply to a request for comment on the response.