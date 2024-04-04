WestJet introducing paid seat option that'll give you early access to overhead bins

Frustrated with the lack of overhead space on planes for your carry-on bags? WestJet is offering a solution for that.

The major Canadian airline just announced a new economy seat option called "Extended Comfort."

Starting April 10, passengers who book any economy seat (Basic, Econo, or EconoFlex) onboard the carrier's 737 or 787 aircraft can also select the new option for Extended Comfort.

"The addition of Extended Comfort reaffirms WestJet's commitment to providing a diverse range of products to enable guests to choose what best aligns with their travel preferences and budget," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group's executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

"Conveniently located at the front of the economy cabin, guests will benefit from an enhanced experience that is aligned with WestJet's values of affordability and accessibility."

What's included in this new WestJet seat option?

Booking an Extended Comfort seat comes with the following perks:

Seats with extra legroom (three to six inches)

Priority boarding (Zone 2)

Early access to overhead bin space

Quicker exit upon arrival

A distinct section at the front of the Economy cabin

A complimentary alcoholic beverage during inflight service (based on flight duration, aircraft type and destination)

But just like any upgrade, this new seat option will cost you.

According to WestJet, Extended Comfort is available to purchase for a fee.

Julia Kaiser, a spokesperson for the airline, clarified that there's no set price for the upgrade because it depends on several factors.

"Depending on where you're departing from and where you're arriving, as well as which fare bundle that the guest purchases, as well as the date of travel all impact that price," she explained.

Passengers will have to wait until the option goes live on April 10 to see how much the upgrade will cost them for their potential flights.

How do you book the seat?

When booking a flight with WestJet, Canadians must select one of the Economy fares (Basic, Econo or EconoFlex) and then choose to select seats online.

During seat selection, travellers will have the option to select an Extended Comfort seat.

To upgrade an existing reservation, select Extended Comfort by going to Manage Trips and entering your reservation code and last name.

You can also edit this through the WestJet app.

Do you think this seat is worth paying for? Let us know in the comments.