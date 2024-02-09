Toronto flight declares mayday after fire in the cockpit

A routine flight out of Toronto Pearson Airport headed to New York was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff following reports from the crew that there were "sparks in the cockpit" due to an electrical fire.

According to the Aviation Herald, Delta Airlines flight DL4826 departed from Toronto Pearson Airport at 6:47 a.m. on Feb. 3 with 74 people passengers.

The flight was reportedly climbing roughly 11,000 feet out of Toronto's runway when the fight crew donned their oxygen masks, declared Mayday, and reported that there were sparks in the cockpit.

"Mayday-Mayday-Mayday, this is Endeavor 4826, declaring an emergency, just had a fire...an electrical fire up in the cockpit. Looks like it's out currently. Requesting return back to Toronto immediately," the flight crew said, noting that "74 souls" were on board with "9,000 pounds of fuel."

The aircraft then stopped the climb at 11,000 feet, returned to Toronto, and landed safely on Toronto's runway approximately 25 minutes after its original departure, according to the Aviation Herald.

A few days later, the Canadian TSB reported that the aircraft was climbing when the flight crew noticed a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.

"The flight crew were checking the cockpit when the captain's side windshield electrical heater control unit began to emit sparks/flames. The flight crew donned oxygen masks, declared an emergency and requested a return to CYYZ," the Canadian TSB said.

"The flight crew turned off the windshield heat and the sparks/flames stopped. The flight crew conducted a normal approach and landed without further incident. Maintenance found arcing on the left windshield power terminal block into the inner surface of the windshield and no damage to the wires. The windshield will be replaced."