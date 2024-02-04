These camping pods you can stay at in Ontario look like something out of a sci-fi movie

Who would have thought camping in Ontario could get any more magical? One park in the province is home to futuristic, raindrop-shaped pods that look like something out of a sci-fi movie, and reservations are about to open.

Described by Parks Canada as "curious, comfortable, and out of this world," the Ôasis pods at Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site are officially the coolest way to go camping.

The park is home to five pods, with three located at Lock 9 - Meyers and two at Lock 10 - Hagues Reach. They each measure six square metres and can sleep a family of four.

While not particularly spacious, the cozy pods are certainly versatile, housing a sofa bed on the main level and a hammock loft above to maximize sleeping space.

Elevated by stilts, your pod reservation includes a private dining table and barbecue directly underneath the pod.

Other amenities include a battery-powered light, food locker, and fire pit — but if you're looking for electricity, plumbing or running water, this getaway isn't for you.

Located directly on the waterway, these pods are perfect for paddlers or anyone hoping to spend the day watching the boats go by.

The Ôasis pods at Trent-Severn are actually part of a larger project launched in 2018 that placed identical pods in parks across the country.

Ôasis pods can also be found at Forillon National Park in Quebec, Kouchibouguac National Park and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia, and Terra Nova National Park in Newfoundland.

The campgrounds will open for the season on May 17, and with only a few pods available at each site, you'll definitely need to book early.

A one-night booking for the Trent-Severn Ôasis pods is priced at $133.25, and can be reserved online through Parks Canada. Reservations open for the season on Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. EST.