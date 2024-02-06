Air Canada flight forced to return back to Toronto after failing to land 3 times

What's normally a three-hour routine flight out of Toronto turned into a nightmare for passengers after an Air Canada aircraft failed to land at its destination three times, forcing the flight crew to make a U-turn and fly all the way back to Pearson International Airport.

According to flight data tracking website, FlightAware, flight AC698 took off at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

The aircraft was headed for St. John's, Newfoundland, and was due to arrive at roughly 2:20 a.m. local time.

However, upon its approach to St. John's, flight tracker video shows the aircraft struggling to land. Unsuccessful the first time around, the aircraft loops back for a second aborted landing, and, finally, looping around for a third attempt at touching down.

2/6/24 | #NLwx | The crew on @AirCanada flight 698 did all they could to try and land early this morning in St. John’s, but the winds proved too high! They tried 3 times to land and ultimately had to fly back to Toronto.



They took off at 9:43 PM EST and landed back in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/DslYKg5AK1 — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) February 6, 2024

The third time wasn't the charm in this case, as the aircraft failed to land once again. Instead of a fourth attempt, the pilots instead opted to fly the plane all the way back around to Pearson Airport. The aircraft landed back in Toronto just after 4 a.m., with a total flight time of 6 hours and 43 minutes.

This gives me anxiety just watching the flight path .. Worst fear is attempting to land and having to circle back to the prior destination. — Jonny Fancy (@jfancyrealtor) February 6, 2024

An Air Canada spokesperson told blogTO that upon arriving in St. John's, cross-winds prevented the flight from landing safely. "Due to the severe winter weather affecting other airports in the region and the time of day, returning to Toronto was the best option," a statement to blogTO reads.

Sure made for a long flight! But we made it back to Toronto safe and sound ! — amanda harris (@amandaharris48) February 6, 2024

While the crew and passengers thankfully made it back to Toronto safe and sound, many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share similar tales about their own flights having to return back to their origin point, and how distressing the whole experience tends to be.

"Ugh! Had this same unfortunate experience a few years ago," one person wrote. "No fun for passengers or crew….but we're alive."