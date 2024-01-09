Here's how Toronto Pearson Airport kept flights moving amid first snow storm of 2024

While the majority of southern Ontario grappled with a wet, messy winter storm on Tuesday, airfield surface maintenance specialists at Toronto Pearson Airport worked to quickly clear runways for hundreds of flights.

Despite the slushy snowfall and an airside operations area equivalent to 3,000 NHL hockey rinks, crews were able to swiftly clean up the airport's tarmac, as shown in a timelapse video posted to X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a look at our airfield surface maintenance specialists in action during the first major winter storm of the year! pic.twitter.com/O1vE306AKs — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 9, 2024

Aside from 120 specialized machines to help clean up the airport's runways, officials noted that the travel hub also has the capacity to deice 500 planes a day.

"Through proactive measures such as increased staffing, expanded deicing capacity, newly commissioned advanced snowplows, and the implementation of cutting-edge predictive technologies, we are thrilled to say the winter holiday travel period was a success with no major disruptions to travel," airport officials said in a previous statement.

Conquering winter, one runway at a time! 🌨️✈️ With 120 specialized machines, an airside operations area equivalent to 3,000 NHL hockey rinks, and the capacity to deice 500 planes per day, our dedicated team of 270 is on the clock 24/7 to ensure your safe travels. pic.twitter.com/KfKn10I8ol — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 8, 2024

"That said, weather forecasts are calling for a winter storm to sweep across southern Ontario today, and we'll be ready to clear it with over 120 specialized snow removal pieces of equipment."

As the wet snowfall transitions to rain, travellers are being advised to regularly check their flight status online before arriving and giving themselves "extra time" to get to the airport.

Reminder to all passengers to give yourself extra time getting to the airport and to give additional space for salt trucks and snowplows on the roadways! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/KeH3A4eE8m — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 9, 2024

The GTA, as well as the rest of southern Ontario, were put under a weather advisory by Environment Canada on Tuesday, warning commuters of difficult and hazardous conditions in the afternoon and early evening due to snow, freezing rain, or rainfall in some areas.

"Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario this morning. The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day," the weather department warned.

TTC ready to shut down as many as 56 bus stops as storm approaches https://t.co/GpzituXmWm — blogTO (@blogTO) January 9, 2024

"Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible, although amounts may be significantly lower closer to Lake Ontario where snow may change to rain sooner," the advisory continued.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."