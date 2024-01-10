Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air canada flight

Toronto flight delayed after passenger falls out of plane onto airport tarmac

Though Air Canada passengers aren't strangers to delays, one flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday ended up leaving almost six hours later than planned after one traveller somehow fell from the plane.

As everyone boarded the Boeing 777 for an 8:35 p.m. departure to Dubai, the errant customer decided that instead of going to their seat, they were going to head to the opposite end of the aircraft — where they, for whatever reason, chose to open the cabin door.

They then fell some 20 feet onto the airport's tarmac.

As Air Canada told City News on Tuesday night, first responders arrived on the scene to treat the injured individual, who must have been the most hated person on board despite their condition, given that the flight didn't end up taking off until just before 3 a.m. Tuesday as a result of the incident.

Of course, people online are having a field day with the news, wondering what the heck the offender was thinking and why no one else stopped them.

Many also feel that the person should be responsible for compensating his fellow travellers for the delay.

The remainder of the 319 passengers successfully landed in Dubai at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday local time after a 13-hour flight across 9 time zones, which they were hopefully able to still get some sleep on after everything.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
