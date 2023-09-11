Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Hot air balloon ride Ontario

You can take a magical hot air balloon ride to see fall colours in Ontario

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Fall colours will soon start appearing in Ontario, and what's a more magical way to see the foliage than from above in a hot air balloon ride?

Just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, you can hop on this epic excursion offered in both Kitchener-Waterloo region and St. Jacobs Village, or take a road trip east to Ottawa.

Operated by Sundance Balloons, the tour will bring you over stunning views of Southern Ontario, including a sparkling lake and the rolling countryside.

You can choose between a sunrise or sunset sightseeing trip (they both last approximately one hour).

The balloon will then bring you up, giving you a view from just above the treetops to over 2,500 feet in the air.

Sundance Balloons offers their hot air balloon tours between May and October, and rides are dependant on weather conditions.

Prices range from $275 to $345 per person, and can be booked directly on their website.

Lead photo by

Sundance Balloons
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

This scenic road trip will take you through gorgeous fall colours and quaint Ontario towns

Borer's Falls in Ontario is a stunning fall destination with a fascinating history

Nightmare experience for Canadian Taylor Swift fan after flight cancelled

You can take a magical hot air balloon ride to see fall colours in Ontario

This train ride in Ontario lets you sip high tea while you marvel at the fall colours

This underrated Ontario wine region is full of hidden gems you have to explore

Webster Falls is a breathtaking cascade that's only about an hour from Toronto

Amherst Island is a hidden gem in Ontario with a beautiful little village