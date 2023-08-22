Duchesnay Falls in Ontario is an enchanting destination to cross off your bucket list, full of beautiful hiking trails and seemingly endless waterfalls.

Located just minutes from North Bay, the falls are roughly a 4-hour drive north of Toronto, found amidst the area's lush forests and rolling hills.

While Northeastern Ontario has no shortage of waterfalls to explore, Duchesnay Falls is undoubtedly one of the more popular to visit, as it is so easily accessible from Highway 17.

To get to the falls, follow the Duchesnay Falls Trail from the parking lot, which will lead you to the first series of low cascades.

While this section is just minutes from the road, there's so much more to explore if you continue along the trail network, which extends over 11 km long.

Continuing along the banks of the Duchesnay Creek, you'll follow the escarpment before the river breaks into two channels, offering views of several more waterfalls.

The east channel features two larger main waterfalls, as well as a staircase-like cascade reaching 10-20 metres long. The western channel has a dramatic and steep waterfall, tumbling 8-10 metres over the rock ledges.

Eventually, you'll reach a metal bridge crossing the river roughly 1 km upstream from the base of the falls that connects the eastern and western trails, perfect if you'd like to form a loop and trek back on the opposite path from which you started.

Swimming at Duchesnay Falls is strictly forbidden for safety reasons, and be sure to wear appropriate footwear as the rocks can get quite slippery.

If you're searching for Ontario waterfalls to take a dip in, head to Bridal Veil Falls on Manitoulin Island, or Falls Reserve Conservation Area near Goderich.