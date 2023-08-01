Travel
Akron Falls

Akron Falls Park near Ontario is a lush nature haven with sparkling streams

Akron Falls Park is a stunning destination for nature lovers found just across the border, with cascading waterfalls, lush forests, and gorgeous trails.

Located in Akron, New York just east of Buffalo, the park is roughly a 2.5--hour drive from Toronto — perfect for a road trip.

Akron Falls Park spans over 284 acres and is divided into two main areas. The first is made up of primarily recreational spaces, with sports fields, picnic areas, playgrounds, and a frisbee golf course.

The second is mainly untouched natural beauty, with waterfalls, old-growth forests, and unique geological formations.

The two natural waterfalls are the park's main draw. Upper Falls is the smaller of the two, roughly 20 feet (6 metres) tall forming two side-by-side drops divided by a rock outcropping.

Lower Falls is twice the size, cascading 40 feet (12 metres) over a rock ledge. While spring is the best time to see them after the snow melt, there's still a steady stream during the summer months, and they transform into a frozen spectacle during the winter.

An easy 1.3-km out-and-back trail from the main park entrance will lead you right to the crest of Lower Falls, which you can spot from a viewing platform.

There's no fee to enter Akron Falls Park, and it's open all year round. 

You can continue your waterfall tour and head to nearby Eternal Flame Falls, which holds a fascinating natural wonder where a flame burns year-round.

Lead photo by

Kevin Vong
