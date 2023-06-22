You can do yoga and pick-your-own flowers at a sunflower farm near Toronto

Campbell's Cross Farm is the place to go near Toronto this summer to soak in everything sunflowers.

The best part? It's only 30 minutes away from the city.

Starting July 29, you can visit this family-owned farm and connect with nature among over 700,000 sunflowers.

General admission tickets will include live music, the opportunity to walk through the sunflower fields, and visit farm animals.

Since this year marks the 5th anniversary of the farm, there are some new additions in store.

You'll be able to relax alongside sunflowers in sunrise meditation walks or bring awareness to your body and mind in sunflower sunset yoga.

Other activities include picking your own sunflowers and creating floral arrangements, or exploring your artistic side by creating your own sunflower painting during a pick-and-paint night.

If you get hungry, make sure to try one of the farm's specialties, a watermelon sandwich made with a family recipe that's been passed down for generations.

With crispy Italian bread, juicy watermelon, salty feta, and tangy balsamic vinaigrette, it's sure to be a one-of-a-kind meal.

Although things kick off July 29, make sure to plan your visit between August 7 and 24 if you want to experience the sunflowers in peak bloom.