You can stay in a quirky cabin in Ontario that looks like a mushroom

Airbnbs in Ontario may now cost you just as much as a hotel room, but if you're looking for a super unique experience, it's still a treasure trove of possibilities.

A home that will take you on a real trip? This tiny mushroom-themed home that's located in Chesterville, just over 4 hours east of Toronto.

You might feel like Alice in Wonderland in this off-grid, two-story cabin, which features a living roof, wraparound porch, and can sleep three guests (it has one queen bed and a built-in hammock bed).

The cabin is solar-powered and uses propane for heat. For the bathroom, there's an incinerating toilet, as well as an outhouse. An outdoor shower is available during the summer months.

You can pick your own vegetables from the outdoor garden, then cook them up in an outdoor earth oven. There's even a wood-fired sauna and indoor fireplace to help you stay cozy during the winter!

On the property, there's also a long boardwalk to stroll along, plus 2 km of walking trails on the neighbouring land.

Stays start around $200 per night (not including cleaning or service fees), but vary depending on the dates.