Hard Rock Hotel London Ontario

Ontario is getting a second Hard Rock Hotel and it will be the first to open

Hard Rock Hotels are making a comeback in Canada, with two brand new locations opening in Ontario over the next couple of years.

While construction recently began on the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino coming to Ottawa (it's slated to open in 2025), the iconic music-themed global brand has a second standalone hotel coming to London, Ontario, which will open a year before the Ottawa location.

Hard Rock Hotel London

A rendering of the new hotel depicts a splashy entrance featuring the brand's signature electric guitar.

Transforming the historic site of the former Kellogg's Canada Factory, Hard Rock's planned 353-room hotel will be completed in two phases, with an initial 163-room opening planned for 2024.

Hard Rock Hotel London

The Hard Rock Hotel London will be steps away from theatres, restaurants, and more.

100 Kellogg Lane, where the hotel will open, was Canada's Kellogg’s facility for 104 years, and has since turned into Canada's largest entertainment complex at one million square feet.

The hotel's design will embrace aspects of the historical site, with both luxury and industrial elements preserving its original charm and atmosphere.

Hard Rock Hotel London

Blending luxurious and industrial design elements, the Hard Rock pays homage to the historic Kellogg's Canada site.

On the property is a variety of restaurants and attractions for guests of all ages. It will be the future home of the London Children's Museum and the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame, along with thrilling features like the highest indoor ropes course in North America, ziplines, a 75-foot freefall, and more than 20,000 square feet of trampoline park.

Hard Rock Hotel London

A rendering of one of the hotel amenities.

Guests will also be treated to Hard Rock's signature amenities, like an in-room Crosley vinyl player delivered to their door, a Heritage guitar delivery complete with amplifier for jam sessions, a gym, pool, and on-site spa.

Construction on the property is well underway, and you can follow along for updates on the 100 Kellogg Lane Facebook page. You'll find the new Hard Rock Hotel in London at 100 Kellogg Lane in mid to late 2024.

Photos by

Renderings by Hard Rock Hotels
