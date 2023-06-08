Canada's first Hard Rock Cafe Hotel is opening in Ontario

Canada is getting its first Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa and construction has already begun.

The structure will take a few years to open to the public, with hotel representatives confirming a tentative spring 2025 debut.

The sprawling six-storey building will be home to 150 hotel rooms, including 22 suites, a gaming floor with 1,500 slot machines, and 40 live-action game tables, plus a Hard Rock live theatre with 1,800 seats.

The project was first announced in 2017 and faced several delays due to the pandemic.

Aside from boosting tourism, it will also create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the city.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is set to take over and expand the existing Rideau Carleton Casino and will be located at 4837 Albion Road in Ottawa.