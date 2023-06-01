Dundas Valley Conservation Area is a spectacular destination for outdoor lovers to escape into nature not far from the city, with sprawling rolling hills, flowing streams, lush forests, and tranquil trails to explore.

Located in Hamilton, the 1,200-hectare conservation area is just over a 1-hour drive from Toronto that's perfect for a day trip.

Dundas Valley was carved out by a succession of glaciers dating back 10,000 years ago. It also boasts a rich cultural heritage with Indigenous history and evidence of First Nations' occupation found in the form of various archaeological sites and artifacts.

The conservation area encompasses several historic structures, including the Hermitage Gatehouse, a once-grand mansion that offers a glimpse into the region's past.

With 40 kms of recreational trails, Dundas Valley Conservation Area is renowned for its hiking. The park's three major trails include the Main Loop Trail, Bruce Trail and the Hamilton to Brantford Rail Trail.

The Main Loop Trail is the most popular for first-time visitors. The 3.4 km trail begins at the Dundas Valley Trail Centre, which features a replica of a Victorian train station, then leads you through old-growth forests, meadows, an apple orchard, and the Hermitage Cascade, a small waterfall.

A portion of the massive 900 km-long Bruce Trail also runs through Dundas Valley, which you can follow to see Canterbury Falls or Sherman Falls.

Finally, the Rail Trail extends 32 km in length, connecting the cities of Hamilton and Brantford.

There is a vehicle entrance fee of $11 for visitors to Dundas Valley Conservation Area, which is open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset. The park is available for day use only year-round.