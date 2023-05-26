Air Canada will soon fly directly to this American city known for its food and arts

Sacramento, the bustling capital of California, is about to get easier to get to with the launch of new direct flights from Toronto.

As travel picks up, Air Canada has announced a number of new destinations it will offer nonstop flights to, including more sunny locations including Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Monterrey, Mexico.

The airline will begin the new service between Toronto and Sacramento starting June 1, 2023, offering flights four days a week all year.

The flights will operate on Air Canada's Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with 137 seats in a Business Class and Economy Class configuration.

The city is known as America's Farm-to-Fork capital, with fertile acreage surrounding the region lending a hand to the incredibly fresh produce and artisanal, farm-based products appearing on local menus.

Besides culinary tourism, Sacramento attracts visitors with its growing arts and entertainment culture, outdoor activities, and gorgeous natural landscapes.

Flights to Sacramento can be booked directly on Air Canada's website, taking off from June 1 and beyond.