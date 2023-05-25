Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto to Monterrey Mexico

You will soon be able to fly directly to this vibrant Mexican city from Toronto

Monterrey, Mexico is about to get a whole lot easier to get to this fall, as Air Canada has announced they will offer direct flights to the capital city from Toronto starting this October.

As travel continues to rebound post-pandemic, Air Canada has just revealed its 2023/2024 winter schedule, which is up 8 per cent overall to popular sun destinations compared to 2019.

Included in the expansion is the brand new route from Toronto to Monterrey, in addition to the launch of direct flights to Fort-de-France, Martinique coming in December which they announced last month.

Monterrey, the capital of the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo León, is Mexico's third largest metropolis, home to business headquarters and commercial interests.

It also is an incredible destination for historical culture, art, and architectural attractions set against a striking mountain backdrop. 

Air Canada will be the only Canadian airline offering direct flights between Canada and Monterrey, and they will operate year-round as of October 29, 2023.

Flights can already be booked to Monterrey and Fort-de-France on Air Canada's website.

Lead photo by

México en Fotos, A.C.
