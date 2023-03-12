Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
top travel destinations

Here are the top travel destinations from Toronto right now

The top travel destinations from Toronto this spring might be a product of what is being called "revenge travel" as travellers aim to make up for trips missed due to quarantine guidelines.

Popular search engine KAYAK shared its current travel trends with blogTO, indicating a huge surge in demand across the country.

According to KAYAK, their data shows that searches for March Break travel are up 75 per cent year-over-year in Canada, and up 50 per cent year-over-year in Toronto.

"Despite a 15 per cent YoY increase in flight costs for March travel in Canada, we're seeing Canadian globetrotters embrace their wanderlust, flying to international destinations in Europe and Asia, as well as tropical destinations where palm trees are a frequent sighting," the report states.

"Canadian revenge travel is showing no signs of slowing down."

Toronto's top trending March break destination searches include a number of tropical destinations as expected, though the top three on the list are instead world-class cities not known for white sand beaches.

Here are Toronto's top trending March break destinations:
  1. Paris, France (132 per cent YoY increase)
  2. New York, New York (100 per cent YoY increase)
  3. London, England (96 per cent YoY increase)
  4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida (94 per cent YoY increase)
  5. Orlando, Florida (90 per cent YoY increase)
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada (85 per cent YoY increase)
  7. Liberia, Costa Rica (82 per cent YoY increase)
  8. San José, Costa Rica (81 per cent YoY increase)
  9. Montego Bay, Jamaica (65 per cent YoY increase)
  10. Cancún, Mexico (60 per cent YoY increase)

Photo provided by Kayak.

If you do plan on travelling over the March break holidays, be sure to give yourself extra time since it is one of the year's peak travel times. Pearson has also provided a few tips to ensure you are best prepared to make your flight.

Lead photo by

Gerson Repreza
