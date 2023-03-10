Pearson Airport warning Toronto travellers ahead of March Break and snow storm

The next few days in Toronto will be very bad for travelling, and Pearson Airport is providing March Break travellers with tips.

March Break is one of the busiest times for airport travel, and coupled with Friday's snowstorm that could bring 10 centimetres of snow, it will be a hairy situation for anyone trying to escape the last blast of winter weather.

"Passengers should be aware of this winter weather and check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. They should also give themselves extra time to get to the airport in case the roads are impacted by the snow," said the airport.

Pearson also reminds passengers that they should arrive three hours before any international flights and two hours before domestic trips to ensure they get to their flights on time.

The online reservation program YYZ Express allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their trip and is heavily recommended for all passengers.

A live wait times dashboard was launched by the airport for real-time info for those arriving, and a peak travel times dashboard allows passengers to know what are the busiest times in the airport.

Another trick is to use the advance declaration option offered by Canada Border Services Agency, which lets travellers submit their customs info up to 72 hours in advance.

If passengers are driving to the airport, they might also want to consider reserving a parking spot online.

During this peak travel weekend, Pearson estimates some 125,000 passengers to come through the airport daily, so it's always best to stay planned ahead.