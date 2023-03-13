Hot bookings for summer camping in Canada's national parks are now up for grabs

Parks Canada has officially launched their upgraded camping reservation system, and you can now begin booking your summer camp sites at national parks across the country.

Included in these reservation types is frontcountry and backcountry camping, Parks Canada roofed accommodations, and day use permits.

Reservations were delayed to open later than usual this year, due to a much-needed modernization of the old platform's outdated technology.

“The updated 2023 Parks Canada Reservation Service will look somewhat different from the previous one, but will offer similar features and functions for making Parks Canada reservations,” the national agency said.

Visitors will be able to start booking as of March 13, although each national park, historic site and marine conservation area has their own different specific launch dates you can find on their website.

Stop dreaming of your #2023Camping adventures ⛺ and start planning – reservations open Monday, March 13 at 11 AM ET for the following locations ⬇⬇⬇ https://t.co/17Tyq1oIF5 @HelloBC #ExploreBC #MyParksSummer pic.twitter.com/4OpWQEwA38 — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) March 10, 2023

For the six national parks within Ontario, reservations open on March 21.

If you haven't done so already, you'll need to create a new account on the Parks Canada website to access the platform, even if you've made reservations before.

Parks Canada recommends campers to prepare in advance and keep an eye on when reservations launch for certain sites, as they may be booked up quickly.