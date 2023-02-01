How and when you can make camping reservations for parks in Canada this summer

Parks Canada just announced that campers will have to wait a few months later than usual to make their summer camping reservations.

Visitors will be able to start booking as of March 13, although each national park, historic site and marine conservation area will have different specific launch dates you can find on their website.

Mark your calendars! Reservation launch dates for the 2023 camping season are NOW AVAILABLE.



Attention! We're moving our reservation system to a new platform. See website for special dates and details. — Parks Canada

For the six national parks within Ontario, you can start booking your reservations on March 21.

The delay in bookings is due to the agency moving their reservations system to a new platform, as it was getting outdated and due for some much-needed updates.

Parks Canada says the system may look different from the previous one, but will offer the same features and functions as before.

Anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings should log in between now and February 26. After that date, you will no longer be able to access that account.

Users can create their new user account on the upgraded platform on or after March 3, and get acquainted with the new system to prepare for when bookings open on the 13th.