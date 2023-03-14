Flair Airlines offering even cheaper flights in the wake of their plane-leasing issues

Just days after four of their planes were seized due to falling behind on lease payments, Flair Airlines is offering a massive discount on new flight bookings for a limited time.

The low-cost carrier announced today they are having a promotion of 35 per cent off all base fares between March 14 and March 16, applicable for travel between March 14 through May 31, 2023.

You're in luck 🍀 Take 35% of base fare from now until March.16! Use promo code: spring35. For full t&c's, visit: https://t.co/5qCQqfdOxm pic.twitter.com/qKSbbCBuum — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) March 14, 2023

This includes flights to major Canadian cities like Vancouver, Calgary, and Halifax, as well as sunny destinations like Cancun and Palm Springs.

In honour of Saint Patrick's Day, the airline's catch phrase "you're in luck" for the promo unfortunately doesn't ring true for a number of their customers.

Several took to social media to voice their skepticism in response to the sale.

Sure if You let People on the Planes if in fact You have Planes — Buck Buchanan (@buck_rd) March 14, 2023

Twitter user Buck Buchanan cheekily tweeted his doubts that the advertised flights would even happen.

Another user DJennings2012 tweets even if they would save hundreds of dollars flying with Flair, they're much more confident travelling with Air Canada, albeit the major airline's own recent issues.

However, Flair Airlines assures its customers they will recover from the seizure.

"Flair will fly and we will thrive," the airline tweeted. "We will continue to deliver the lowest fares on offer to Canadians."