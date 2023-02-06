Canadians are roasting WestJet after tone-deaf post on social media

It's probably tough being a social media manager for an airline — perhaps more so if that airline is WestJet.

Last month, the company announced that they'll be suspending some flights to Europe. The Canadian airline will not fly to Europe from Halifax, Toronto, or Vancouver for the Summer 2023 season according to WestJet's manager of public relations Denise Kenny.

And one Canadian couple discovered that they wouldn’t be receiving a refund for an all-inclusive WestJet vacation to Cuba despite the airline cancelling the flight.

They're clearly not the only ones having issues with the airline.

On February 3, the airline posted a photo on Facebook of one of their planes with the caption: "We are here to help our guests get to where they are going, wherever that may be.."

The post clearly didn’t go over very well.

Almost 24 hours later, the post now has over 400 comments, most of which are complaints about the airline’s service.

The airline is getting absolutely roasted online by passengers who appear to be dealing with missing refunds, cancelled flights, and missing luggage.

Some are also clearly not thrilled by the airline's decision to suspend services to European destinations.

The tone-deaf post has people poking fun at the marketing team's attempt to advertise its services.

However, not everyone's angry with the airline.

Others who have clearly had a totally different experience with the airline have taken to the comments section to defend WestJet.

The same post wasn't much of a hit on Instagram either, with one commenter stating, "I think your previous performance says otherwise. Still waiting for my reimbursement after being left stranded at Christmas."