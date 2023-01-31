Major airline just cancelled all summer flights from Toronto to Europe

WestJet has temporarily suspended transatlantic service to Europe from Toronto and two other Canadian cities.

The Canadian airline will not fly to Europe from Toronto, Halifax or Vancouver for the Summer 2023 season, WestJet's manager of public relations Denise Kenny said.

WestJet announced the suspension of European flights out of Halifax in a news release Monday. Kenny also confirmed Summer 2023 flights to Europe out of Vancouver and Toronto were removed from the schedule in December 2022.

"Today's announcement comes as a result of the airline's strategic decision to suspend transatlantic flying from select Canadian cities as it continues to responsibly manage and recover its network in response to capacity constraints impacting the aviation ecosystem," the airline said.

WestJet adds it remains committed to bringing back the European routes in 2024.

Customers who'd booked flights to Europe from the affected markets were "provided with [the] option of arranging alternative travel arrangements or a refund to their original form of payment," Kenny said.