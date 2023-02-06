Niagara Falls has frozen over and it's so beautiful right now

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
With the recent frigid temperatures, Niagara Falls has frozen over and looks absolutely breathtaking right now.

The falls are stunning to see year-round, but visiting during the winter months is a must as they look even more beautiful with the frozen wonderland around them.

The surrounding rocks and tree branches are crystallized in ice, with massive icicles hanging off the sides of the rocks.

Every winter, photographers flock to the falls to capture its beauty. With this year's milder temperatures, Niagara Falls are freezing later than usual.

If you visit after dark, you'll be treated to a spectacular glowing cascade. Each night, the falls are illuminated with hundreds of LED lights which create a magical view.

If you plan to visit, make sure to bundle up as it gets even colder near the water.

