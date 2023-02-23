Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

toronto to las vegas

You can now get cheap flights from Toronto to Las Vegas

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Flights from Toronto to Las Vegas are cheap right now.

If you don't mind planning well in advance, you can snag a cheap trip to Las Vegas for next fall or winter for just $139 to $239 CAD roundtrip including taxes.

Flair Airlines is showing nonstop flights from Toronto to Sin City from November 2023 through March 2024 (excluding late December), and includes weekend flights.

Flair's base fare to Vegas without luggage is $139 CAD roundtrip. Realistically, most travelers will opt for the carry-on ticket price of $239, which is still a steal.

Toronto to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or New York City (JFK) are also available for the same price during those dates.

To book this deal, head to the Flair Airlines website and search for a flight from Toronto to either Las Vegas (LAS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), or New York City (JFK).

Scroll to November 2023 through March 2024 for the dates that show $100 to your destination, and $39 for your return flight.

toronto to las vegasFlair Airlines Vegas to Toronto

Prices from Toronto to Las Vegas and back.

Flair has a history of cancelling flights without warning, especially during the winter when weather becomes a factor.

As a smaller airline with some routes that fly only several times a week, they usually cannot easily rebook you either, so keep that in mind if planning your trip.

Lead photo by

Stephen Leonardi
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

You can now get cheap flights from Toronto to Las Vegas

Angry passengers spent 7 hours stuck on plane at Toronto airport before being booted off

Win an Outdoor Adventure Show prize pack

Air Canada is now using facial recognition software in Toronto and Vancouver

Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park is a beautiful outdoor escape to get away from it all

Here's what it's like taking the longest flight from Toronto Pearson Airport

How to spend a day in Burlington Ontario

5 March break getaways in Ontario