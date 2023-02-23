You can now get cheap flights from Toronto to Las Vegas

Flights from Toronto to Las Vegas are cheap right now.

If you don't mind planning well in advance, you can snag a cheap trip to Las Vegas for next fall or winter for just $139 to $239 CAD roundtrip including taxes.

Flair Airlines is showing nonstop flights from Toronto to Sin City from November 2023 through March 2024 (excluding late December), and includes weekend flights.

Flair's base fare to Vegas without luggage is $139 CAD roundtrip. Realistically, most travelers will opt for the carry-on ticket price of $239, which is still a steal.

Toronto to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or New York City (JFK) are also available for the same price during those dates.

To book this deal, head to the Flair Airlines website and search for a flight from Toronto to either Las Vegas (LAS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), or New York City (JFK).

Scroll to November 2023 through March 2024 for the dates that show $100 to your destination, and $39 for your return flight.

Flair has a history of cancelling flights without warning, especially during the winter when weather becomes a factor.

As a smaller airline with some routes that fly only several times a week, they usually cannot easily rebook you either, so keep that in mind if planning your trip.