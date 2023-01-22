You can stay in a tree house and feed Highland cows in Ontario

Ontario has some incredible destinations for a winter escape, but if you're looking for a glamping experience guaranteed to awaken your inner child, The Taiga Animal Sanctuary in East Gwillimbury does just that.

With imaginative accommodations, an outdoor hot tub and sauna, and cute animals to hang out with, it just may be the perfect getaway to reconnect with nature.

You'll find this one-of-a-kind escape an hour and a half north of Toronto nestled in the forest.

During the winter, you can stay in their tree house in the woods, or opt for their spacious apartment that sleeps 6. In the summer months, they also have two tent glamping options.

The cozy tree house is perfect for adventurous souls, surrounded by mature trees with a wrap around deck overlooking the Highland cow pasture.

You'll have to climb a ladder to get to the loft, where you'll find a king size bed. The tree house has a fully stocked kitchen with all utensils provided, linens, and a fire place heater.

There is also a living room with a TV, seating area, record player, books and games. The deck has a BBQ and outdoor fireplace to warm up to while taking in the scenery.

If you need more space, The Taiga's two bedroom apartment might be a more suitable option. It includes a full kitchen, 3 queen size beds, a TV, books and board games.

The property also has a shared wood burning sauna for guests to use in the forest, a covered hot tub to soak in, ice rink, fire pits, and 10 acres of forested trails to explore.

The Taiga is an animal sanctuary, so booking helps care for its rescue animals on the property. Some of the friendly animals you'll meet during your stay are Highland cows, chickens, dogs, and even a baby pig who loves belly rubs. During you're stay, you're welcome and encouraged to feed them.

The Taiga is pet friendly, so you can bring your best furry friend with you on your overnight escape for a small additional cleaning fee.

Rates start at $220+ per night and you can book online here.