5 relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter

Spa resorts in Ontario are peaceful getaways that can be found just a short drive from Toronto, offering rejuvinating facials, soothing massages, and other blissful treatments to keep you pampered through to spring.

Here are some relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter.

Situated amidst the serene natural beauty of Muskoka, the resort offers serene views of its namesake Lake Rosseau.

HydroSpa Muskoka offers a range of indulgent services, including body firming wraps, deep tissue massages, and rejuvinating facials. Spa guests also have access to a private outdoor pool and hot tub, as well lounges, steam rooms, and wood-fired saunas.

The luxurious rooms and suites at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa feature cozy stone fireplaces, high ceilings, and kitchenettes. Thoughtful decor is reminiscent of the surrounding lakes and forests.

Located in the town of Kemble, The Inn at Cobble Beach is a peaceful escape on the shores of Georgian Bay.

The Spa at Cobble Beach features a couple’s massage room, steam room, private treatment rooms, and a relaxation room. All services, like manicures and pedicures, body scrubs, and waxing, include access to the spa’s amenities, such as a hot tub, seasonal outdoor plunge pool, and fitness facility.

Stylish yet inviting suites and cottages offer sweeping views of the bay and the inn’s award-winning golf course.

The historic Elmhurst Inn & Spa is located in the town of Ingersoll along the picturesque Thames River.

The spa offers a vast array of treatments, including shiatsu massages, acupressure, reiki, and illuminating facials. Guest rooms are sophisticated and cozy, with dark wood furnishings and plush bedding. Some feature fireplaces and jacuzzi baths.

A boutique retreat, the Inn on the Twenty is housed in a century-old building in the heart of Niagara’s wine country.

The full-service Spa on the Twenty offers relaxing treatments like clay body wraps, rejuvenating facials, and aromatherapy massages, as well as seasonal and couple’s packages.

Elegant rooms and suites feature 12-foot ceilings, unique decor, spa baths, and seating areas. Some also offer floor-to-ceiling windows, private garden access, and loft beds.

Located on 13 acres in Niagara-on-the-Lake, White Oaks Conference & Resort Spa offers luxurious amenities and elegant accommodations.

Guided by the three ‘R’s - rejuvenate, revitalize, and refresh - the Spa at White Oaks offers blissful treatments and therapies including hot stone massages, seaweed and honey body wraps, and LED photofacials.

With Frette Linens and Nespresso machines, beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites are relaxing, convenient, and comfortable.