Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
spa resorts Ontario

5 relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter

Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spa resorts in Ontario are peaceful getaways that can be found just a short drive from Toronto, offering rejuvinating facials, soothing massages, and other blissful treatments to keep you pampered through to spring.

Here are some relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

Situated amidst the serene natural beauty of Muskoka, the resort offers serene views of its namesake Lake Rosseau.

HydroSpa Muskoka offers a range of indulgent services, including body firming wraps, deep tissue massages, and rejuvinating facials. Spa guests also have access to a private outdoor pool and hot tub, as well lounges, steam rooms, and wood-fired saunas.

The luxurious rooms and suites at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa feature cozy stone fireplaces, high ceilings, and kitchenettes. Thoughtful decor is reminiscent of the surrounding lakes and forests.

Inn at Cobble Beach

Located in the town of Kemble, The Inn at Cobble Beach is a peaceful escape on the shores of Georgian Bay.

The Spa at Cobble Beach features a couple’s massage room, steam room, private treatment rooms, and a relaxation room. All services, like manicures and pedicures, body scrubs, and waxing, include access to the spa’s amenities, such as a hot tub, seasonal outdoor plunge pool, and fitness facility.

Stylish yet inviting suites and cottages offer sweeping views of the bay and the inn’s award-winning golf course.

spa resorts Ontario

The Spa at Cobble Beach. Photo by Booking.com.

Elmhurst Inn & Spa

The historic Elmhurst Inn & Spa is located in the town of Ingersoll along the picturesque Thames River.

The spa offers a vast array of treatments, including shiatsu massages, acupressure, reiki, and illuminating facials. Guest rooms are sophisticated and cozy, with dark wood furnishings and plush bedding. Some feature fireplaces and jacuzzi baths.

spa resorts Ontario

The spa at Elmhurst Inn & Spa. Photo by Booking.com.

Inn on the Twenty

A boutique retreat, the Inn on the Twenty is housed in a century-old building in the heart of Niagara’s wine country.

The full-service Spa on the Twenty offers relaxing treatments like clay body wraps, rejuvenating facials, and aromatherapy massages, as well as seasonal and couple’s packages.

spa resorts Ontario

The Spa on the Twenty. Photo by Booking.com.

Elegant rooms and suites feature 12-foot ceilings, unique decor, spa baths, and seating areas. Some also offer floor-to-ceiling windows, private garden access, and loft beds.

White Oaks Conference & Resort Spa

Located on 13 acres in Niagara-on-the-Lake, White Oaks Conference & Resort Spa offers luxurious amenities and elegant accommodations.

Guided by the three ‘R’s - rejuvenate, revitalize, and refresh - the Spa at White Oaks offers blissful treatments and therapies including hot stone massages, seaweed and honey body wraps, and LED photofacials.

spa resorts ontario

The Spa at White Oaks. Photo by White Oaks Conference & Resort Spa.

With Frette Linens and Nespresso machines, beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites are relaxing, convenient, and comfortable.

Lead photo by

HyrdoSpa
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

5 relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Travel

5 relaxing spa resorts in Ontario to escape to this winter

Porter Airlines reveals destinations of first direct flights out of Pearson Airport

Toronto just got a new premium bus service with free snacks and WiFi

You can sip on moonshine-spiked apple cider by the fire at a farm near Toronto

Porter Airlines just revealed a ton of changes including flying out of Pearson Airport

5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

The Muskoka ice caves let you dine in glowing domes overlooking an Ontario lake

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County