Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Somewhere Inn in Calabogie in the heart of the Ottawa Valley just might be the perfect destination for all things winter.

This thoughtfully designed roadside motel rings more true of a boutique hotel, perched atop a small hill surrounded by canopied forests and just minutes away from the region's Calabogie Peaks ski hill.

Somewhere Inn Calabogie

Surrounded by forests, you can catch glimpses of Calabogie Lake peeking through the trees in the most serene setting.

The property is geared towards reconnecting with the outdoors in every season.

With year-round fire pits to warm up by in the winter to swaying hammocks, lawn games, and yoga for summer visitors, Somewhere Inn's love for getting outside is evident, every location with sweeping views of the rolling mountains and lake.

Somewhere Inn Calabogie

The property's outdoor fire pit is perfect for warming up after a day of activities and roasting marshmallows.

Somewhere Inn's rooms are inspired by cabins, outfitted with decor from Canadian artists and designers. They pride themselves on being "purposefully analog", with no TV's in the rooms, but there is WiFi and desks if you'd like to extend your trip and work from "home". 

Somewhere Inn Calabogie

The rooms at Somewhere Inn were intentionally designed without TV's to encourage spending most of your time outdoors.

You are also more than welcome to bring your furry four-legged pup along for the adventure, as it is dog-friendly.

Calling the inn a "basecamp for adventure and exploration", there's everything from winter hiking, snowmobiling, skating on Calabogie Lake, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing nearby, to wine tasting and massages for those who prefer a more leisurely pace.

After your day of adventure in whatever form it may be, Somewhere Inn provides a cozy refuge at their indoor lounge open all hours, with comfy chairs and loungers, board games, and movie nights.

The lobby also has a wine bar, with a selection of low intervention, biodynamic, and organic wine. To end the evening, head back to your room for a hot bath in a soaker tub (available in select rooms), or cozy up by the in-room fireplaces.

Somewhere Inn Calabogie

Somewhere Inn's lobby doubles as a bottle shop with a wide variety to choose from.

Somewhere Inn works with local restaurants, breweries, tour operators, and small businesses, providing guests with guides to promote local tourism. Head nearby to Bonnechere Bakery for a pastry and coffee, or get a deep tissue massage in a heated dome at dOMe Retreat.

Rooms start around $250 a night, though minimum length of stay, cancellation charges and other conditions may apply depending. There is also an additional fee of $35 if you plan to bring your pet.

Lead photo by

Somewhere Inn
