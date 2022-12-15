Toronto Pearson Airport is already in complete chaos as huge storm hits city

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
pearson airport delays

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
A nasty pre-winter storm is already causing chaos on Toronto roads and public transportation routes, and now even those looking to escape the miserable weather at Pearson Airport are stuck after the travel hub issued a full ground stop early Thursday afternoon.

An alert stated that "Departures at Toronto Pearson International Airport are delayed avg. 147 mins. due to snow or ice. All CNDN AND Contiguous US DEP flights included." This was soon upgraded to a more serious "Departures to Toronto Pearson International Airport are grounded due to snow and ice."

Flight-tracking services show planes circling in holding patterns above the country's busiest airport, apparently waiting for clearance to land as ground crews struggle to keep up with the freezing rain and snow.

Things are no better for travellers on the ground waiting for their flights to depart, like one Air Canada passenger who tweeted just after 2 p.m. Thursday that they had been stuck on the tarmac for four hours waiting to take off.

As of 1:05 p.m, Thursday, Mississauga had already seen 11 millimetres of precipitation, with forecasts calling for as much as 20 centimetres by the time the storm passes on Friday.

Even before the storm hit, the airport made preparations by implementing flight restrictions.

While the airport itself sent out a tweet cautioning travellers to check their flights ahead of time.

But even despite all the warnings, people are expressing frustration on social media over the totally predictable travel chaos now unfolding.

A look at both the arrivals and departure board on Pearson's website shows that it is indeed a complete mess right now, with practically every flight in and out of the airport delayed.

So travellers might want to heed all the warnings and take a close look at their flight information before venturing out onto the slippery roads.

CJ Burnell
